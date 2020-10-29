4 new COVID-19 deaths, 76 additional cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded four new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 202.

Two other deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 31.

The deceased are:

* A 45-year-old female of a St. James address

* A 34-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth address

* A 90-year-old male of a St. Elizabeth address

* A 38-year-old female of a Westmoreland address

The death of the 38-year-old was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 76 new cases with ages ranging from 1 year to 95 years, pushing the total to 8,927 with 4,175 being active.

Of the new cases, 26 are male and 50 are female.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,429.

Some 109 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and four critically ill.

