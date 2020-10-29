Thu | Oct 29, 2020

Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean lauds unsung heroes

Published:Thursday | October 29, 2020 | 12:15 AM
Leslie Bingham (left), senior patient care advocate, University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), and Nicola Bright (right), registered nurse/midwife at the Princess Margaret Hospital, St Thomas, celebrate with Nigel Holness, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, following his presentation of their prize cheques of $280,000 each for winning the CIBC FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes competition. Held across the 16 Caribbean countries in which the bank operates, the competition honoured persons doing outstanding work at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic in any of three award categories - medical personnel, protective services and community heroes.