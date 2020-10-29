Corporate Hands | Guardian Group Foundation donates TV sets to primary school

As part of the Guardian Group Foundation’s efforts to assist schools to strengthen their infrastructure to support the blended-learning framework, the Waterford Primary School was the beneficiary of two smart television sets. Pictured are Karen Brown (right), assistant branch manager, Trafalgar 6, and Shami Miller (second right), unit manager, Trafalgar 5, both of Guardian Life Limited, who presented the equipment to the school’s representatives, Tamika Grant (left), senior teacher and coordinator for grades one and two, and Nicola Francis-Grizzelle (second left), principal. With the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have implemented a blended approach of limited face-to-face learning with more reliance on virtual learning.