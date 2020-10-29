Corporate Hands | ICWI fights against breast cancer

From left: Acting Executive Director of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) Michael Leslie; chair of Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JRR), Carolind Graham, and president of the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI), Paul Lalor, hold a symbolic cheque valued at $1 million which was donated to JRR, the support arm of the JCS. The handover ceremony was held last week Friday at ICWI’s offices in St Andrew. ICWI has been a long-standing partner of the JCS and JRR as they work together in the fight against breast cancer.