Corporate Hands | Sagicor Investments contributes to robotics club

Anthony Howard (left), manager – Investment Client Services at Sagicor Investments Jamaica, presents a symbolic cheque for $50,000 to Dunoon Park Technical High School principal, Bridgette Desouza-Pancho, and Everett Davids, teacher and coach of the school’s Robotics Club, during a visit to the institution on October 15. The donation is to support the institution’s Robotics Club as it participates in the 2020/2021 season of the FIRST Tech Jamaica Challenge – a competition which encourages youngsters to build robots based on advanced engineering principles.