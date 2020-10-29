Judiciary launches media protocol

The Judiciary of Jamaica has launched its media protocol, aimed at facilitating greater communication between the judicial arm of government and the press.

Tricia Cameron-Anglin, acting director of the Court Administration Division (CAD), stated that the "media protocol will act as a guide for the coverage of court matters. Significantly, the media will now be permitted to record court proceedings for the verification of their notes, but not for broadcast.”

She added that this was part of the Judiciary’s commitment to the "principle of open justice and building public trust and confidence in the Judiciary; the media are important to the accomplishment of that vision.”

The protocol also established the office of the Media Liaison Officer, who will facilitate communication between the courts and members of the media.

"Media managers are advised to register with the Media Liaison Officer, journalists who will be assigned to cover court proceedings on a regular basis as they will now have a designated space in the courtroom," a statement from CAD read.

Meanwhile, the Judiciary of Jamaica also launched its Facebook and Twitter accounts to expand its reach to Jamaicans as it seeks to raise awareness about court services and processes.

Members of the public can follow CAD on Twitter @jamjudiciary and Facebook at The Judiciary of Jamaica.

