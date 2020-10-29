Man shot dead in attack on taxi

An August Town, St Andrew man has been killed while three other men are treating gunshot injuries following a daylight attack on Phoenix Avenue off Hope Road in St Andrew on Thursday.

Rohan Hall Snr and the other victims had just got out of a taxi around 9 a.m. because it had developed a puncture.

According to the police, the driver was changing the punctured tire when unknown assailants approached them and opened fire hitting all four.

They were rushed to hospital where Hall was pronounced dead.

Hall is from the Bedward Gardens community which has seen several violent attacks this year.

