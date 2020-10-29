Stocks Round Up | 40 stocks advance, 33 decline and 10 trade firm
The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 40/33.
The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,781.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 369,233.93.
The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,387.45 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 372,540.50 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 31.64 points or 1.30 per cent to close at 2,459.89 The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 4.01 points or 2.10 per cent to close at 195.69.
Overall market activity
83 stocks traded
40 advanced 33 declined
10 traded firm
Winners
Kingston Properties, up 17.32 per cent to close at $7.45
Eppley (7.50% pref share), up 16.09 per cent to close at $7.00
Ciboney Group, up15.38 per cent to close at $0.15
Mayberry Equities, up 14.46 per cent to close at $7.68
Caribbean Assurance, up 12.01 per cent to close at $1.95
Losers
Caribbean Cream, down 17.96 per cent to close at $4.02
Eppley Limited, down 11.13 per cent to close at $17.73
AMG Packaging, down 10.33 per cent to close at $1.65
Knutsford Express, down 9.37 per cent to close at $5.71
TransJamaican Highway (USD), down 8.16 per cent to close at $0.01
Market volume
19.775 million units valued at over $61.984 million.
Volume leaders
TransJamaican Highway
Wigton Windfarm
Sagicor Select Funds – Financial
