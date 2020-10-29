Stocks Round Up | 40 stocks advance, 33 decline and 10 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Thursday with an advance/decline ratio of 40/33.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,781.85 points or 0.75 per cent to close at 369,233.93.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,387.45 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 372,540.50 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 31.64 points or 1.30 per cent to close at 2,459.89 The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 4.01 points or 2.10 per cent to close at 195.69.

Overall market activity

83 stocks traded

40 advanced 33 declined

10 traded firm

Winners

Kingston Properties, up 17.32 per cent to close at $7.45

Eppley (7.50% pref share), up 16.09 per cent to close at $7.00

Ciboney Group, up15.38 per cent to close at $0.15

Mayberry Equities, up 14.46 per cent to close at $7.68

Caribbean Assurance, up 12.01 per cent to close at $1.95

Losers

Caribbean Cream, down 17.96 per cent to close at $4.02

Eppley Limited, down 11.13 per cent to close at $17.73

AMG Packaging, down 10.33 per cent to close at $1.65

Knutsford Express, down 9.37 per cent to close at $5.71

TransJamaican Highway (USD), down 8.16 per cent to close at $0.01

Market volume

19.775 million units valued at over $61.984 million.

Volume leaders

TransJamaican Highway

Wigton Windfarm

Sagicor Select Funds – Financial

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

