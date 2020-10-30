CMU fraud case adjourned to December 11

The fraud case against Former Education Minister Ruel Reid, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) President Fritz Pinnock and their co-accused has been adjourned until December 11.

Chief parish judge Chester Crooks adjourned the matter a short while ago in the Corporate Area Parish Court.



IN PHOTO: Former Education Minister Ruel Reid (foreground) leaving court.

Reid, his wife Sharen, their daughter Sharelle, Pinnock and Brown’s Town Division Councillor Kim Brown Lawrence are facing corruption charges.

The five accused were charged in connection with a major fraud and corruption probe by the Financial Investigation Division involving transactions at the CMU.

Hugh Wildman, the attorney representing the Pinnock has maintained that officers from the FID had no authority in law to arrest or bring charges against the accused.

Today, arguments were heard from both the defence and the prosecution.

