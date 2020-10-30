Deadline extended to submit police record for new taxi routes

The Transport Authority is giving persons more time to submit a police record as part of the application process for the 80 taxi routes that were re-opened recently.

The deadline to submit an application for a route is November 20, 2020, at which time a police record must also be submitted.

The authority explained that in light of the new appointment system which is now being utilised at the Criminal Records Department, it has decided to give applicants more time to submit a police record.

The deadline to submit the police record is now December 31.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is urging persons operating public transportation services without the requisite road licences to ensure that they legalise their services now to avoid prosecution.

