GenAc ‘futureproofs’ early childhood facility

General Accident continued its support of the Maisie Green Learning Centre with some crucial donations for the 2020 academic year.

The early childhood development centre on Grants Pen Road was visited by General Accident Insurance Company’s Colesha Mahoney and Kerry-Ann Spencer recently.

The GenAc team toured the facilities and inspected previous renovations, including the painted classrooms, the kitchen facilities, and the newly introduced isolation room as the school seeks to comply with Ministry of Education, Youth and Information COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We are happy to see all the development and work that has taken place in preparation for the school year. General Accident is very pleased to make a donation of a few items that we know will be put to good use,” said Spencer.

Among the items donated, ahead of the start of this school year, were hand sanitiser and refillable dispenser, thermometer, masks and reusable cups, cutlery, and flatware, among other items.

Elated

“We know that you really needed a computer, so we are elated that we were able to provide it,” said Mahoney. “This advanced desktop computer is an all-in-one unit with a built-in CPU and camera that will make it easier to conduct classes via Zoom.”

Principal Charmaine Bennett could hardly contain her excitement and said the donation of the computer would greatly assist the teaching and learning experience for the educators and students. General Accident previously donated appliances such as a microwave to the school.

“I just want to say thanks to General Accident for this generous donation, especially during this COVID period, we are overwhelmed.

This computer was well needed, we were struggling to develop an action plan for online learning,” said Bennett. “The kids can now explore the World Wide Web as soon as they get back here. I am sure the teachers will appreciate this as well.”