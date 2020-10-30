Jamaican man detained in Trinidad after being caught with minor

Police have detained a 23-year-old Jamaican national after he was found with a minor at his El Dorado apartment.

The mother of a 14-year-old girl had reported that her daughter had left home with a man in a red car, which the authorities said they found outside an apartment in El Dorado.

Reports are that officers went to the apartment and the man denied having the girl with him. A search later revealed she was hiding in a cupboard in the bedroom.

The Jamaican tried to run but was detained by the police.

They were taken to the police station where the child allegedly indicated that she had been sexually penetrated.

The police said that the Northern Division Child Protection Unit is continuing investigations.

