Man believed to be of unsound mind shot in St Ann, INDECOM investigating

A man believed to be of unsound mind was shot and injured by police in Brown’s Town, St Ann, on Thursday morning.

The officers were responding to a call that he was attacking persons in the centre of the town.

The Independent Commission (INDECOM) has since launched an investigation into the incident.

Reports indicate that sometime after 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, two officers from the Brown’s Town police station responded to complaints that a man was attacking individuals in the town.

On arrival, officers tried to apprehend the man, however, he allegedly attacked them with a knife.

The cops took evasive action and reportedly fired two shots, one of which caught the man in his foot.

He was taken into custody and transported to hospital where he was treated and admitted under police guard.

The other bullet lodged in a Toyota Fielder taxi cab that was parked nearby.

No one was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

