Mixed reactions on impending closure of Scotia's Old Harbour branch

The impending closure of the Old Harbour branch of Scotiabank has drawn mixed reactions from a number of residents in the community.

While some are of the view that digital banking is the way to go, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, many believe that this move will severely impact the majority of persons in Old Harbour who do face-to-face banking.

Jennifer Foster, a resident of Old Harbour, said younger persons will have to assist their elderly parents and grandparents on how to navigate the digital platform.

"I do all my banking online so I am in total agreement with the move, elderly folks will have to catch up with the new technology," she revealed.

Wayne Perry, a security officer, told The Gleaner that the reason given for the closure of the bank is a good one, however, he is concerned about the impact on persons who are unable to properly read or write and are usually assisted by staff.

"Some things can be done online, but not everything, I can do things like check my balance and do online shopping, so in this sense I think it's convenient, but the people who need personal assistance will be at a disadvantage" he said.

But while these concerns were highlighted as major hindrances to users of the bank, George Griffiths, who has been banking with the institution for a number of years, is concerned that scamming will now increase.

"There are a lot of negatives with this impending closure. In my view, this move will make us vulnerable to the scammers who are always trying to hack into people's accounts. If our accounts are not safe right now, just imagine when they are left up to electronic devices," Griffiths observed.

Several members of the business community say the move by Scotiabank will not affect them.

However, Nadine Tobias, who operates a tavern, believes that the government should put a stop to the closure, as it will impact many residents.

"Who will look out for those elderly people who can't read, I think the government has a responsibility to bring about regulations to prevent the bank from taking this route," she told The Gleaner.

