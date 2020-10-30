Stocks Round Up | 36 stocks advance, 26 decline and 15 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) combined index advanced on Friday with an advance/decline ratio of 36/26.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 2,730.74 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 371,964.67.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 2,845.89 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 375,386.39 while the Junior Market Index advanced by 10.35 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 2,470.24. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 1.73 points or 0.88 per cent to close at 197.42.

Overall market activity

77 stocks traded

36 advanced

26 declined

15 traded firm

Winners

Caribbean Cream, up 16.92 per cent to close at $4.70

Knutsford Express, up 10.33 per cent to close at $6.30

Radio Jamaica, up 9.17 per cent to close at $1.19

ICreate, up 7.69 per cent to close at $0.70

C&WJ Credit Union, up 7.57 per cent to close at $1.99

Losers

Caribbean Assurance, down 7.69 per cent to close at $1.80

Express Catering, down 5.91 per cent to close at $3.50

TransJamaican Highway, down 4.48 per cent to close at $1.28

Mayberry Equities, down 4.04 per cent to close at $7.37

Sygnus Credit (USD), down 3.26 per cent to close at $0.13

Market volume

17.717 million units valued at over $101.044 million.

Volume leaders

Limners and Bards

TransJamaican Highway

Jamaican Teas



