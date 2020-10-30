Three more COVID deaths, 78 additional cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded three more COVID deaths increasing the tally to 205.

One of the deaths was previously under investigation.

The deceased are:

An 86-year-old female from a Clarendon address

An 83-year-old female from St Catherine

A 41-year-old female from St James

One other death is currently under investigation, moving that figure to 31.

At the same time, there were 78 new cases, with the ages of the patients ranging from five to 89 years old.

The total case count is now at 9,005 with 4,237 of them active.

Of the new cases, 43 are male and 35 are female.

Thirteen additional persons have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 4,442.

Some 95 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and three critically ill.

19,838 persons are currently quarantined at home.

