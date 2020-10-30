VM Wealth opens new location in Savanna-la-Mar

Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Limited (VM Wealth) opened a new branch in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, recently with a small, socially distanced ceremony held at the 123 Great George Street location.

The VM Wealth, Savanna-la-Mar branch is the fourth new location the business has opened since the start of the year. The other branches opened this year are located in Ocho Rios, Liguanea and

on the campus of the University of Technology (UTech). VM Wealth also has branches in Portmore, Mandeville and Montego Bay, with its head office in New Kingston. There are plans to open two more locations (Duke Street, Kingston, and Half-Way Tree, St Andrew) before the end of the year.

VM Group President and CEO Courtney Campbell said the opening of the VM Wealth location in Savanna-la-Mar was part of VM’s commitment to its members and clients.

“With VM Wealth joining our VMBS team here in Sav, it means that the hard-working people of Westmoreland now have more convenient access not only to VM’s savings and loan products, but also our wealth management services and retirement-planning expertise. We have promised to be your partner through every cycle of life, and this VM Wealth location is part of us fulfilling that promise,” he said.

Creating wealth

VM Wealth CEO Rezworth Burchenson said the location would help create, grow and sustain wealth for the people of Westmoreland.

“We have not come to Sav by chance. We have come here as an arm of the Victoria Mutual Group, to play our part in uplifting the people of Westmoreland,” said Burchenson. “Make no mistake about it, we are here for everyone. We want to see the farmers, the small business owners, the teachers, the doctors, the vendors and housekeepers coming in to see us so that we can be their partner for financial freedom. Victoria Mutual was founded on the belief that everyone who works hard should be able to thrive financially. Our products and services are designed to help our clients do just that.”