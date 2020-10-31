1 more COVID-19 death, 89 new cases

Jamaica on Friday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 206.

The deceased is a 77-year-old male from Westmoreland.

The case was previously under investigation.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing that total to 16.

And one other fatality is being probed, pushing that figure to 30.

Meanwhile, there were 89 new cases with ages ranging from 35 days to 93 years, pushing the total to 9,094 with 4,257 being active.

Of the new cases, 38 are males and 47 are females, with four cases under investigation.

In the meantime, there were 68 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,510.

Some 94 persons are in hospital with 13 being moderately ill and four critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 19,151 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.