11 shot, one fatally, at party in Portmore

The police are reporting that 11 persons were shot, one fatally, at a party on Friday in Portmore, St Catherine that was in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

According to the police, two of the men, including the deceased, are top tier members of the Tesha Miller faction of the Clansman Gang in St Catherine.

The dead man has been identified by the police as Kemar Tummings, otherwise called ‘Night and Day’.

The police say the other victims were treated at hospital, where three of them are said to be in serious condition.

Reports are that members of the Portmore Police patrol team were in the Old Braeton area when they saw a number of vehicles parked in a churchyard on the main road and went to investigate.

Having checked the area and not detecting any noise, they proceeded on foot.

Upon approaching Browns Lane, they heard explosions and saw a crowd of persons running in different directions.

It was later discovered that 11 persons were shot.

According to the police, the cops did not open fire.

Members of the public are to be mindful that until November 16, the curfew as stated by the Office of the Prime Minister is between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

