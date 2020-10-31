Brace for increased rainfall from tropical wave – Met office

The severe weather alert issued by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica remains in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Met office says the strong tropical wave currently over the eastern Caribbean continues to move westward and is expected to be in the vicinity of Jamaica within the next 24 hours.

Satellite imagery indicates a large area of showers and thunderstorms is accompanying the wave and extends across the central Caribbean to the south of Hispaniola and to the coast of Colombia.

Additionally, environmental conditions are currently conducive for the development of the system during the weekend.

Although the system is not expected to reach tropical storm status before passing just south of Jamaica, on its northern fringe, the country is still likely to experience significantly increased rainfall, periods of thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds as early as tomorrow.

The Met office says the greatest immediate risk is to small craft operators over the waters south of Jamaica.

Fishers on the cays and banks are, therefore, urged to return to the mainland immediately and other small craft operators in coastal waters are advised to return to port.

Those in port should not venture out at this time.

