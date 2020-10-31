Kingston fire victims appeal for help

Jason Cross, Gleaner Writer

An appeal for help is being made for the victims of a fire in Allman Town, Kingston.

The blaze damaged dwellings in a yard along North Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Today, residents and other volunteers helped the fire victims to clear out debris.

Rose Walker told The Gleaner that she was at work when she received a phone call that her house, which she shared with her three children and two other tenants, was on fire.

She reported receiving the call around 4:30 p.m.

"I started to scream," she said.

"I always see this and never know that it would reach me. I don’t sleep all now. I get drip fi sleep and mi still cah sleep. Mi gi God thanks that we can still be here together. Family, good friends, and community members, mi big dem up and give dem thanks," Walker continued.

The two tenants are furniture makers and The Gleaner was told that they lost several pieces of finished and unfinished works, material, and equipment.

No one was injured in the blaze.

During the visit today, calls were made for assistance to help the fire victims get back on their feet.

If you want to assist, you may contact Walker at 8764865824 or her daughter Jodi- Ann Moncrieffe at 8763300169.

