Nightclub operator, 17 others charged for various breaches in St Mary

A nightclub proprietor and 17 others were charged for various breaches following a joint police operation in Boscobel, St Mary.

The police report that about 11:30 p.m. last night, members of the St Mary Police Proactive Investigation Unit and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch were on an operation in the area when they went to a nightclub where an event was being held in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

The police say a total of 150 persons as well as 23 vehicles were searched.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the establishment was not a registered business, nor did the owner possess a nightclub licence or a spirit licence.

The owner, 41-year-old Kumar Brown, otherwise called ‘Marlon’, of Greater Portmore, St Catherine, was subsequently charged by the police for breaches of the act, operating without a nightclub licence, and operating without a spirit licence.

His court date is being finalised.

Seventeen other persons were also charged for breaches of the act.

The police say among those persons is a foreign national who was also charged under the Quarantine Act.

A motor vehicle, a motorcycle, and half-pound of ganja were also seized during the incident, according to the police.

