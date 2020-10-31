Over 50 prosecuted in St Catherine for breaching COVID restrictions

The police are reporting that over 50 persons were prosecuted by the St Catherine South Division for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act over the period October 1 to 30.

Additionally, the police say over 1,500 persons were warned, more than 300 business establishments ordered closed, and more than 100 loud noises turned off.

Division head Senior Superintendent of Police, Clive Blair, said in a statement that the police are aware of parties being hosted in secluded areas and that they are being advertised on social media platforms without stipulated venues.

Blair said that these events are very risky for patrons who he says are sometimes victims of conflicts among gang members.

According to him, there are instances where criminals use these events to carry out attacks on their rivals and patrons, who are innocent bystanders.

He is appealing to persons to avoid attending unauthorised events and to report these activities to the police.

Blair said the police are working to ascertain the locations of these events and will apprehend promoters who are in breach.

