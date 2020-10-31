Tomlinson backs Hanna in PNP presidential race

President of People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) Krystal Tomlinson is backing Lisa Hanna in the November 7 race against Mark Golding to become party president.

Tomlinson, while declaring her support for Hanna, said a neutral position in politics is untenable “as the only things that belong in the middle of the road are white lines and roadkill”.

“I know for sure that Lisa will get the job done even under pressure,” said Tomlinson.

Tomlinson said Hanna has shown her propensity to uncomfortable conversations about her life and personal decisions and displayed grace, respect and love in every instance.

“I’ve seen her own her mistakes, apologise for errors made along her 13-year journey as a public servant, and commit sincerely to renewal. That is what leadership requires,” the PNPYO president stated.

While Tomlinson has declared support for Hanna, general secretary of the PNPYO, Dexroy Martin, is backing Golding.

“Jamaica needs a People’s National Party that is vocal, vibrant, visionary; a party grounded in a sense of duty to the uplifting of the masses of the people. A party that listens and has the people at the centre of decision-making.

“Comrade Mark Golding is the person to lead that PNP,” Martin said as he appealed to delegates to vote for the second-term MP.

- Romario Scott

