2 more COVID-19 deaths, 37 new cases

Jamaica on Saturday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 209.

The deceased are a 54-year-old male from St Ann and an 89-year-old female from St Catherine.

Meanwhile, there were 37 new cases with ages ranging from 8 months to 90 years, pushing the total to 9,131 with 4,185 being active.

Of the new cases, 19 are males and 18 are females.

In the meantime, there were 107 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,617.

Some 95 persons are in hospital with 15 being moderately ill and three critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 19,449 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.