‘Corona Trump and the Politics of Medicine’ now available

G leaner columnist Norris R. McDonald’s book, Corona Trump and the Politics of Medicine – The Bitta Truth: Volume One, debuted at number two in just one day of hitting the Amazon Top 100 Free Kindle Unlimited (enrolled) Best Sellers in One-Hour Politics & Social Sciences Short Reads last week.

McDonald puts forward a ‘bitta truth’ in the introduction and preview of the book.

He opines …

“The rise in poverty, homelessness and the number of people who are forced to do dumpster-diving to get a meal tell the Bitta Truth about the two Americas: one for the rich, one for the poor.

“There is no doubt America needs a change of leadership and direction. The Trump clown show is coming to an end, therefore, this 2020 general election may well show the true impact of PEOPLE POWER!”

One key aim and objective of this Bitta Truth collection, he writes, is to reveal “the corrosive way President Donald Trump has undermined democracy, freedom, justice and human rights in America”.

Corona Trump and the Politics of Medicine – The Bitta Truth: Volume One gives readers a snapshot of a Trumpian, make-believe, dystopian world, wherein Donald ‘The Great-Impeached’ Trump is seen as a ‘god-like figure’, a demiurge, battling the evil, secular, liberal dark forces.

The Kindle edition, Corona Trump and the Politics of Medicine, was published on October 25. The book was self-published by Afro Caribbean Riddims Publishing House, which is owned by the author.

The eBook has 41 pages and is available for free download with an Amazon Kindle Unlimited membership or for US$3.99 without membership. The just-released 56-page paperback edition is available for US$5.97.

Corona Trump and the Politics of Medicine – The Bitta Truth: Volume One is a compilation of 10 commentaries and opinions published by The Jamaica Gleaner between 2019 and 2020.

Norris R. McDonald is an erudite Jamaica Gleaner opinion and commentary writer on foreign affairs, political economics, black culture, philosophy, human rights, justice and general current affairs issues. In his 45 years as a journalist, McDonald has published more than 500 articles in many leading Jamaican newspapers and magazines.

His Gleaner columns have been widely republished in many online journals in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and in parts of Latin America and the Caribbean. He is widely read online, with one of his columns set to music and republished on YouTube by a Japanese fan.

McDonald has an Associate Degree of Science in Respiratory Therapy and a Diploma in Mass Communications. He is a certified respiratory therapist, political analyst, economic journalist, social researcher and a poet.

