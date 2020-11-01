Flash flood watch in effect, rainfall projected to last until Thursday

Low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes are currently under a flash flood watch, which was issued by the Meteorological Service amid the bad weather.

The measure, which will remain in effect until 5:00 p.m., means that flash flooding is possible and residents are advised to take precautionary measures and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a warning is issued.

Tropical Depression Twenty Nine has since formed into Tropical Storm Eta and is currently across the central Caribbean.

The Met office says it is expected to generate unstable weather conditions across Jamaica.

Although this system is expected to move just south of Jamaica, it will increase the instability across the island.

The projections are for cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to affect sections of all parishes Sunday through to Thursday.

Expect continued strong gusty winds in the vicinity of thunderstorms especially over southern parishes throughout the period.

Furthermore, due to the extended periods of rainfall expected across the island over the next few days, there is likely to be a high degree of ground saturation.

As a result, landslides and flooding are possible.

The Met office says the greatest immediate risk is to small craft operators over the waters south of Jamaica.

Fishers on the cays and banks are, therefore, urged to return to the mainland immediately and other small craft operators in our coastal waters are advised to return to port.

Those in port should not venture out at this time.

