Hanover teen charged with housebreaking and larceny

A 15-year-old teen, who is a ward of the state from Hanover, has been booked to appear before the parish court on Tuesday, November 03 on housebreaking and larceny charges.

The teen was charged on Thursday.

The police report that on Friday, August 16, 2019, about 8:50 a.m., the caretaker of a house discovered that it had been broken into and several items were stolen and damaged.

It was further reported that the stolen items along with those damaged were valued at $2 million.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

The teen was visited at the facility and after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his supervisor at the home, he was charged.

