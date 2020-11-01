Party promoter charged, 43 warned for COVID breaches

The St Catherine South Division on Saturday charged a party promoter for breaching the Noise Abatement Act and 43 persons were warned for prosecution for breaches of the COVID orders at a party in Hellshire.

Charged is 22-year-old Shavoy May, who is of Portmore, St Catherine address.

May is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, November 17.

The police report that between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. cops carried out several operations in Hellshire.

During one of the operations, 43 persons were found at a party and warned for prosecution.

