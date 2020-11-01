Some residents left homeless following freak storm in Portland

Gareth Davis Sr, Gleaner Writer

At least two Portland residents will have to make alternative sleeping arrangements, while hoping that the inclement weather will pass soon, after a freak-storm on Saturday evening slammed into their dwellings in St Margaret’s Bay.

The storm blew off roofs and downed trees.

Shane Williams told The Gleaner that it was a frightening experience.

“Mi see di house just a shake and ah dance so,” said Williams who was carrying out repairs to a three-bedroom house he oversees in the rain.

“I heard a howling sound and mi say to mi self say ‘ah how hurricane ah come and dem nuh tell we?’ When mi look up mi see a sheet a zinc fly way and den the board dem start to creak. Ova weh di girl live mi hear like smaddy a use dem hand and a rip off di zinc. When mi peep out, fi har roof gone and mi nuh too sure what happen to di winda.

“When day light, we realise say di entire roof from di girl room gone and all har furniture soak. Luckily, she neva deh yah or probably it woulda worst. Right now, mi a try nail on some a de zinc dem back, because mi nuh wan rain come again and di place a leak. Ah nuh mi ah di owner, but ah mi dem lef yah fi tek care ah di place,” he recounted.

Councillor for the St Margaret’s Bay division, Stephen Williams, said that preliminary investigations and assessments have revealed that approximately 20 people, including six children, were impacted by the storm, which damaged at least four houses in that area.

“The Member of Parliament [Daryl Vaz] is handling the situation. He was in contact with me last night [Saturday] and some of the first responders who were there. He is very much aware and he is the one who is actually coordinating with the local agencies to provide some relief supply and to do a full assessment of the damage between today and tomorrow [Sunday and Monday],” said the councillor.

“In the meantime, he asked me to ensure that the residents, throughout the course of last night, are safe. Up until this morning, they were at a safe place and at a secure facility. So, most of them opted to stay with relatives and friends. Most of the damage was done to the roof, which was blown off, and there were structural damage,” he added.

The main thoroughfare in St Margaret’s Bay was partially cleared by residents and passing motorists and is able to accommodate single-lane traffic.

