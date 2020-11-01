Stolen car and firearm seized in St Catherine, man arrested

A man is in custody and a firearm and two motor vehicles seized following a police chase in Charlemont, St Catherine.

The police report that about midday on Saturday a team responded to calls from residents about suspicious activities in the area.

They say that the team was quick on the scene and observed two motor vehicles with men inside.

On seeing the cops, one of the vehicles sped off and the other crashed into a wall as the police gave chase, according to the police.

It is further reported by the police that four men exited the motor vehicles and opened fire at the cops.

Three of the men escaped during the incident.

The police say a fourth man was apprehended and a Smith and Wesson firearm taken from him.

Both motor vehicles, one of which was reported stolen in Kingston, were also seized.

