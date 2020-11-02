Cornwall Courts taxi men want more COVID support

WESTERN BUREAU:

Taxi operators in the Cornwall Courts community of St James, which is under a special curfew due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, are calling for greater support in combatting the virus, including assistance for persons who have to cope with feelings of isolation while in quarantine.

Ricardo Clarke, a taxi man who lives in the area, raised the concern last week during a question-and-answer session for taxi operators, prior to a tour of the community by health officials. Some 14 out of 92 samples taken recently from residents tested positive for COVID-19. Fifty-six cases were previously identified.

“The concern that I am having is that, with regard to support, we would love to see more education in terms of helping persons to understand about the virus, and support of persons who are in isolation or quarantine. If they do not have the support, they might want to break out of the quarantine or isolation, which is not going to help the situation,” said Clarke, whose family was impacted by the virus.

“The experience of isolation and quarantine mentally, it is a drain. It takes courage for someone to be in quarantine, and when the support is not there, that is when the mental strain comes in, because you feel like everybody is putting you aside,” added Clarke.

COOPERATION NEEDED

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who was a part of the touring health team, told the meeting that cooperation with the authorities is needed to bring COVID-19 under control.

“I want to use the opportunity to encourage the community to respond to the health team positively because they are there for you. If we all comply and work together, it is just a matter of time before we bring it (COVID-19) under control,” said Tufton.

Cornwall Courts and Rae Town in Kingston were placed under special curfew by the Office of the Prime Minister on October 23. The curfews in both communities, which run daily from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., will end on November 6.

St James has the third-highest number of cases behind Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine.