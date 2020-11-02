One more COVID-19 death, 126 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded another COVID death increasing the tally to 210.

The deceased is a 70-year-old female of a St Ann address.

Meanwhile, one other death is under investigation.

There were also 126 new COVID cases, pushing the total to 9,257 with 4,289 of them active.

Eighty-nine of the new cases are males and 37 females.

In the meantime, there were 20 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,637.

Some 93 persons are in hospital with 14 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

