Committee named to establish Portmore as a parish

St Catherine South Central Member of Parliament Dr Andrew Wheatley will chair a committee to examine a motion to name Portmore as Jamaica’s 15th parish.

The motion was tabled by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie at Tuesday’s sitting.

Delroy Chuck, Marlene Malahoo Forte, Everald Warmington, Homer Davis, Alando Terrelonge Robert Miller, Fitz Jackson and Denise Daley were approved to sit on the committee.

The Senate will nominate members to sit on the committee as well.

Opposition member Phillip Paulwell questioned whether consultations were done, however, he was told by the Speaker of the House, Marisa Dalrymple Phillibert, that it was only a motion which has been tabled and a bill is expected to be tabled in Parliament later.

“The opposition is certainly going to be working to ensure that the legislation is expedited,” Paulwell said.

In response to Paulwell, McKenzie said, “We are not prepared to go without the necessary consultations”.

He told Paulwell that when the committee has been established there will be different phases to getting Portmore to be the country’s 15 parish.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

