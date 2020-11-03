Flooding reported in sections of Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that flooding is now being experienced in sections of Portland including Folly.

The NWA said motorists should exercise caution while driving through the parish at this time.

A flash flood watch is currently in place for low-lying and flood-prone areas until 5:00 p.m., today as the country continues to experience rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Eta.

Hurricane Eta is close to making landfall over northeastern Nicaragua as a Category 4 system.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

