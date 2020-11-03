Four more COVID deaths increase total fatalities to 214

Four more people have died from COVID-19 the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

This means Jamaica has now recorded 214 deaths from the disease since it's first case on March 10.

The deceased are an 87-year-old female from Westmoreland and three other females from Trelawny – one of them aged 73 years, the other aged 71 years and the third aged 84 years.

Two of the deaths were previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were far fewer positive cases yesterday, with the confirmation of 39 new positive cases of the disease, the ministry revealed in it's clinical management summary of November 2.

Jamaica has now recorded 9,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19. An additional people 29 were, yesterday, deemed free of the coronavirus, bringing the number of recoveries to 4,666.

There are 4,297 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica.

Some 85 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

