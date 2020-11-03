Growth & Jobs |Pandemic inspires hotel PR manager to start online business

The impact of COVID-19 on Jamaica’s tourism sector is nothing short of devastating, and while the outlook for the near future appears grim, seeds of hope are springing forth for Jamaicans whose livelihoods have depended on the industry.

Out of necessity, more and more persons from the sector are creating alternative ways to earn an income, and public relations manager at RIU Ocho Rios hotel, Carlington Pryce, has joined the fray.

Taking advantage of the increase in demand for online services, Pryce has launched Yaadman Online Store, specialising in delivery and marketing.

What’s more, he had brought in 10 workers who had been laid off at the hotel to work at this new business.

“Yaadman Online Store is a platform where persons can sell their products and services online, and customers can also make their purchase and we deliver within St Ann,” Pryce told The Gleaner.

“It started as a result of COVID,” he admitted. “After the hotel closed, I was at home thinking about what we can do as a COVID initiative to assist and also to help ourselves because at the end of the day if it’s business you expect to gain from it.”

ORDER & DELIVERY

Started four months ago, Pryce said things have been going well and the feedback from communities has been tremendous.

“Our two main products are order and delivery, and selling online. If you are a business owner and you want to sign up as a vendor, you can. We give you a page, so you can manage your own page and sell the products that you would have uploaded.”

So far, however, it has been the order and delivery side of the business that has been fuelling growth at the new entity.

“With COVID, a lot of people want to stay home and feel comfortable to use an online platform that is safe to use and delivers in a timely manner. We have proven to our customers thus far that we are safe to use.”

Pick up and delivery from restaurants and supermarkets represent the top requested service coming in to Yaadman Online. If customers are unable to pay online when they order, Yaadman Online will pay for the products, make delivery and then collect payment. There is a two-hour maximum delivery time in St Ann.

Even as locals make use of the service, persons from overseas are also taking advantage.

“We recently had a lady, all the way in England, who was unable to travel home to be a part of her mother’s birthday celebrations, so she organised with us a surprise and we were able to surprise the mother, on behalf of her. The mother was so happy, she actually cried,” Pryce pointed out.

Pryce said requests have been coming in to expand the service to other areas, especially Kingston and Montego Bay, and he is actively working on branching out.

“People would have seen photos and videos on our social media pages and based on the reviews, they’re asking us to branch out into those cities. We anticipate that before the end of the year, we will be covering Kingston and also Montego Bay,” he noted.