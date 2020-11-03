Heavy rains causing flooding in eastern parishes

As Jamaica continues to be affected by rainfall associated with Hurricane Eta, the National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that several roads in St Thomas are currently flooded and impassable.

Other others in neighbouring parishes of St Mary and Portland have been reduced to single lane due to flooding and landslides.

The impacted roads are:

Morant Bay to Port Morant

Pleasant Hill to Hectors River

Bath to Hordley

Hordley to Haining

Landslides are impacting the road from Gayle to Labrinth in St Mary at Hill 60.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says work crews have been mobilized to deal with those issues that can be addressed, even as the rains continue. These include the reopening of critical drains and the removal of landslides.

Shaw says where flooding is concerned, some of the affected areas are low-lying and lend themselves to being impassable whenever nearby rivers are in spate.

He is reminding persons not to attempt to use flooded roads, as they run the risk of suffering personal and property damage

