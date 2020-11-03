St Lucia records 10 new cases of COVID

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Nov 3, CMC – St. Lucia has recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the island’s total number of cases to 94.

A statement from the Medical Officer of Health, Dr Glensford Joseph, said the cases were from various locations across the island and the ages of those infected were from 19 to 68 years.

“All of these cases, following testing for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine awaiting their results. Six of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for these six cases,” he said.

The Ministry of Health also announced that it had recorded four recoveries of individuals who were in care for COVID-19, resulting in 62 cases now being active in the country.

The Ministry of Health said that it would continue this week with contact tracing as well as interventions in communities of public health priority.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

