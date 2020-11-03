Upset UC Rusal workers protest over protracted wage negotiations

Over 120 workers employed to UC Rusal Jamaica Limited are staging a protest in front of the company’s head office in Kirkvine, Manchester.

The lands and agriculture workers are protesting over the protracted delay in their wage and fringe benefits negotiations.

The negotiations started May 2018.

The last meeting ended in a deadlock on October 24.

"The company is proposing a four-year agreement: four percent in year 1, year two; and zero percent in year three and four," said Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees president, Vincent Morrison, in a statement.

He says the Ministry of Labour has called a meeting for 10:30 tomorrow morning to resolve the matter.

