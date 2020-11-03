USelection | Huge voter turnout in New York, Pennsylvania amid COVID spike

For the first time in its history the United States is holding a presidential and congressional election during a pandemic and Americans face a stark choice, re-elect President Donald Trump or re-place him with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the former vice-president under President Barack Obama.

Polls across the United States opened between 6 a.m and 7 a.m., and will close between 8 and 9 p.m., in various states.

Immigration-rights advocate Irwine Clare, who voted in Rosedale, Queens, this morning, reported that he got to the polling station at 6 a.m and was still in line after 7 a.m.

“Usually I am in and out of my polling station, but this morning there were about 50 people in line ahead of me and another 200 behind me in the line,” he said.

Clare pointed out that it was important for him to wait in line to vote because many "fought and died for his right to vote."

“It is cold and windy on this election day but I am voting for a purpose,” he said.

He noted that people were all wearing masks and social distancing in line.

Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA representative Karren Dunkley, said she also voted early this morning in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I voted around 7:10 am. The polls opened at 7 and I was the first person in line, but the line snaked around the block by the time I came out of the polling station,” she said.

She estimated that there were some 65 people in line when she left the polling station. She too reported having to layer up because of the weather.

Scenes like those in Rosedale and Philadelphia are being replicated across the United States as Americans go to the polls.

Pundits and election officials are bracing for record turnout, although more than 100 million people have voted early.

But while the main focus is on electing the president, the entire US House of Representatives is also up for re-election. Thirty-five seats in the Senate are also up for re-election and 11 governorships.

Democrats currently hold a majority of 232 seats in the House of Representatives and are expected to pick up an additional ten seats in today’s elections.

Of the 35 Senate seats up for re-election today, 23 are held by the Republican Party and 12 held by the Democratic party. The Democrats are hoping to gain control of the Senate by flipping four seats.

Control of the US House of Representatives, control of the Senate and winning the White House would give the Democrats a clean sweep of the levers of government.

There are also a number of local races for Mayors, Judgeships and county commissioners on the ballots today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

