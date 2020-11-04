30 new cases, one additional COVID-19 death

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded one more COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 215.

The deceased is a 66-year-old male from Trelawny.

Meanwhile, there were 30 new cases with ages ranging from 14 days to 71 years, pushing the total to 9,326 with 4,288 being active.

Of the new cases, 17 are males and 13 are females.

In the meantime, there were 38 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,704.

Some 80 persons are in hospital with 11 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 20,262 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.