JLP rejects criticisms Mineral Heights Division delegates’ list flawed

Cecelia Campbell Livingston, Gleaner Writer

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has rejected suggestions that there were irregularities with the delegates’ list for Sunday's election of the Mineral Heights Division caretaker in Clarendon.

At the end of polling, Collin Coke emerged victorious with 58 votes.

Denise Staines Grant got 42 votes while Shawn Williams and Adrian Peart each polled 26 votes.

Coke will now seek to replace the late Milton Brown as councillor in the next Local Government election.

Staines Grant, in conceding defeat, raised concern about the integrity of the final delegates’ list which comprised 17 additional names, for which she said there was no transparent selection process.

She also claimed that 12 of the 17 people were not from the Mineral Heights Division.

“Surprisingly, whether they want to accept or not, the majority of the persons chosen supported one candidate. When you think that the winner had a 16-vote margin of victory then you could understand why the 17 votes added in an arrogant manner would cause discomfort. But it is what it is. Abuse of power is at times our experience but in the end, we rise above it and continue our lives,” she said.

JLP Area Council Three chairman Michael Stern told The Gleaner that this was an internal matter.

However, he sought to dispel suggestions that there was any “last minute” addition of names.

“The 17 names are the Member of Parliament (Pearnel Charles Jr), councillors and their secretaries and all of them are entitled to vote and everybody knows. They know that the executive members are voting,” Stern said.

He also said there was no dispute over the list at any of the internal meetings.

“There is always going to be somebody picky and trying to see why they lose or whatever,” said Stern.

“We did everything in our powers to be accountable in this one.”

Meanwhile, Coke said his victory was the result of a solid team effort.

However, he acknowledges that he will have to work to reunite the division.

“In most cases, selections like these always come with separation. I am gonna try and see if we can unify back the division so that we can be victorious at the polls whenever the Prime Minister calls the local government election,” said Coke.

