Social media site connects Ja with the diaspora

A new social media site aimed at connecting with the Jamaican diaspora was recently launched in Kingston.

Jamaica-Linc ( http://www.Jamaica-Linc.com) is a website celebrating Brand Jamaica and is dedicated to strengthening and deepening relationships between Jamaicans and those who admire the culture, wherever in the world they are located.

The website is the brainchild of Wyvolyn Gager, former editor-in-chief of The Gleaner, who has enjoyed a distinguished career in media.

“The idea of a portal with news, cultural and sporting links appealing to Jamaicans at home and abroad has been on my mind. The more I thought about it, the more I became convinced that we could create a niche in the marketplace,” said Gager.

Stories that inspire, incisive commentary and celebration of what’s going right in Jamaica will be contained in the menu that Jamaica-Linc will dish out to its subscribers.

Jamaica, with its many beauty spots, is a photographer’s fairyland. High-resolution photos and videos created by our skilful team of visual storytellers will be prominently featured in Jamaica-Linc’s Photo Gallery.

“Our main strength is in our ability to tell interesting stories whether it be about the wonders of breadfruit, the exploits of a member of the House of Lords, or a Jamaican student in Costa Rica. All the stuff that captures life as it happens.

“We are often asked whether it makes sense entering a crowded media environment at this time. My response is that there is always room at the top, it’s the ground floor that is crowded.”

Gager added, “We understand that when a reader visits Jamaica-Linc it’s an investment, and we are going to make sure that there is a good return on that investment for every reader ought to leave enriched, entertained and inspired.”