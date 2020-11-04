Some St Thomas roads impassable due to bad weather

Members of the public are being advised by the police to use alternative routes, where possible, as several roads in St Thomas are currently impassable due to the inclement weather.

The affected roads are:

· Font Hill Crossroad

· Bachelors Hall main road

· Cotton Tree main road

· Hordley main road

· Sections of Llandewey main road

· Pamphret main road

· Sections of Yallahs main road

· Sections of Albion main road

