Teen held with stolen microwave charged

A teen boy has been charged with office breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, the complainant was on duty at a location on South Camp Road in Kingston when he heard a knocking sound coming from the building and went to make checks.

The teen and another man were allegedly seen running from the premises.

The complainant gave chase and both persons dropped bags that they were carrying.

Each bag reportedly contained a microwave oven valued at about $11,000.

The teen was later arrested and charged on Monday, November 2.

His court date is being finalised.

