Three schools opt out of face-to-face pilot

Three of the schools that were initially selected to participate in the two-week face-to-face learning pilot progamme have opted out.

The Education Ministry has identified them as the Troy and Albert Town High schools in Trelawny as well as the Tranquility Primary and Infant School in Portland.

In a release, the Education Ministry indicated that these schools would not be able to have all systems in place in time for the start of the pilot programme on Monday, November 9.

These schools have since been replaced by others.

Final list of schools for face-to-face pilot:

1. Yallahs High School, St. Thomas

2. Steer Town Primary and Junior High School, St. Ann

3. Somerton All-Age and Infant School, St. James

4. Newcombe Valley Primary School, St. Elizabeth

5. Morgan’s Forest Primary and Infant, Clarendon

6. Mile Gully Primary School, Manchester

7. Kemps Hill High School, Clarendon

8. Garlogie Primary and Junior High, Clarendon

9. Chatsworth Primary and Infant School, St. James

10. Chantilly Primary School, Westmoreland

11. Bethlehem All Age and Infant School, St. Elizabeth

12. Ballards Valley Primary School, St. Elizabeth

13. Alston High School, Clarendon

14. Moore Town Primary & Junior High School, Portland

15. Chalky Hill All Age, St. Ann

16. Devon Primary, Manchester

17. Moneague Primary and Junior High, St. Ann



The Education Ministry says its regional teams are working with the schools to ensure it is all systems go come Monday.

The ministry also said it is committed to continuing consultation with the schools and to helping them ensure that the pilot is a success.

On Monday, the principal of the Yallahs High School raised concern that there had been no consultation with him about the inclusion of his school for the pilot programme.

READ: Yallahs principal in the dark after school selected for face-to-face pilot



Meanwhile, Education Minister, Fayval Williams, said the pilot of 17 schools is a very cautious move to bring students back in the face-to-face learning environment.

“The Ministry is committed to working with these schools to ensure that this phased resumption is as smooth as possible,” she said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the education sector forcing the government to seek alternative ways for teaching and learning to continue.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.