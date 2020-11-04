Westmoreland cabbie charged with kidnapping and assault

Twenty-six-year-old Andre Walker, otherwise called 'Taxi', a taxi operator of Water Wheel district, Bluefields, Westmoreland has been charged with kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Savanna-la-Mar Police say the charges stemmed from an incident on Sunday, November 1.

It is reported that about 7:30 p.m. the complainant was at home when someone alerted him from the outside.

Walker and another man allegedly grabbed the complainant, punched him in the face causing several injuries, forced him in a car, and drove off in the direction of Chantilly Gardens in the parish.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

Walker was arrested and charged on Monday, November 2.

His court date is being finalised.

