2 more COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 217.

The deceased are a 64-year-old male from St Mary and a 70-year-old male from St Catherine.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths, moving that figure to 18.

And three other fatalities are being probed, pushing that total to 31.

Meanwhile, there were 47 new cases with ages ranging from 10 to 74 years, pushing the total to 9,373 with 4,281 being active.

Of the new cases, 26 are males and 21 are females.

In the meantime, there were 41 more recoveries, increasing the total to 4,745.

Some 76 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 20,749 are at home.

