Corporate Hands | Carib Cement gifts communities with food items

Caribbean Cement Company Limited has included in its COVID-19 relief programme, the donation of food items valued at $2 million to communities close to the company’s plants and quarries in St Andrew, Kingston, and Clarendon for the benefit of some 320 families. In a handover held recently at the company’s Sports Club, Yago Castro (left), general manager of the Caribbean Cement Company Ltd, hands over items to several community representatives, including Oswald Service of the Rockfort Development Council.